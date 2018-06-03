Hi All
My (home built) PC had a failing HDD so replaced it yesterday after moving all the data off. Now it won't boot from MSATA where Win10 (Insiders build) is located. What happens is that it tries to load Win7 that was automatically saved to one of my drives when Win10 was installed. What I have tried over the past 20 hours is:
- Checked in BIOS that the MSATA is the boot drive - yes
- Checked that BIOS sees all drives - yes
- Unplugged my 3 HDDs so only MSATA was available and tried booting - system said there was nothing to boot from??
- Tried different combinations of where the HDDs connected to the mobo
- Gone back to all the original drives and where they were connected
- Torn my hair out
None of these work.
When Win 7 tries to load it comes up with a User Profile error and wont go past the login screen.
The gear I am running is a i7 3400s (from memory) about 8 years old (but runs fine for what I use it for - mainly a media centre), 16Gb DDR3 ram, no separate graphics card, a Gigabyte Z77-D3H Mobo
Any suggestions to help would be greatly appreciated. It seems like it should be a simple solution but it escapes me at present and I'm quite frustrated.
Thank you - Peter
