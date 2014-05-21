Vintage petrol-powered Bentleys and Rolls-Royce cars are being re-engineered to fully electric vehicles by a company based at Silverstone, the home of UK motorsport.
In a world-first, Lunaz adapts the cars in a process which takes about 26 weeks and starts at £350,000 ($478,000, 405,000 euros). That, of course, is on top of the original purchase price of £350,000.
Being such big and heavy vehicles, I would have thought that it would take quite a big electric motor.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p09px6fh
