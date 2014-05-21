Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Classic Bentlys, Rolls Royce, adapted to electric

    Vintage petrol-powered Bentleys and Rolls-Royce cars are being re-engineered to fully electric vehicles by a company based at Silverstone, the home of UK motorsport.

    In a world-first, Lunaz adapts the cars in a process which takes about 26 weeks and starts at £350,000 ($478,000, 405,000 euros). That, of course, is on top of the original purchase price of £350,000.

    Being such big and heavy vehicles, I would have thought that it would take quite a big electric motor.

    dugimodo
    Re: Classic Bentlys, Rolls Royce, adapted to electric

    Electric motors don't need to be all that large physically to have a lot of power and torque, it's the batteries that need to be big.
    Roscoe
    Re: Classic Bentlys, Rolls Royce, adapted to electric

    Quote Originally Posted by dugimodo View Post
    Electric motors don't need to be all that large physically to have a lot of power and torque, it's the batteries that need to be big.
    If that's the case I wonder where they would put the batteries. Do you think there would be enough room in the boot?
