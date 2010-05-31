Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Alt Code in Windows 10

    I want to type the square root symbol, Google search says ALT + 251 but it doesn't work in my Win10 PCs

    Any suggestions?
    Default Re: Alt Code in Windows 10

    I think you use the numeric keypad. But I didn't get a square root symbol.
    251 = ¹
    0251 = û

    I normally google for it: and past it in: √
    Default Re: Alt Code in Windows 10

    Works in Word. Will work but W10 is not a text editor.

    Depends on the app you are using, heres word --- Click where want, press Alt + 251 Press enter.

    Video: https://streamable.com/0z31xo
