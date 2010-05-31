I want to type the square root symbol, Google search says ALT + 251 but it doesn't work in my Win10 PCs
Any suggestions?
I think you use the numeric keypad. But I didn't get a square root symbol.
251 = ¹
0251 = û
I normally google for it: and past it in: √
Works in Word. Will work but W10 is not a text editor.
Depends on the app you are using, heres word --- Click where want, press Alt + 251 Press enter.
Video: https://streamable.com/0z31xo
