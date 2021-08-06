Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Covid

  Today, 05:46 PM
    DrNum
    Default Covid

    With the COVID situation and the new lockdowns, how is everyone's mental health? I have seen some cases of people being anxious about all of this.
  Today, 06:07 PM
    Jeff
    Default Re: Covid

    At least Harvey is here to keep me company. The stories he tells me about working with Jimmy Stewart are very amusing.
    Anyone know where I can get carrots in bulk?
    Carlos maybe king, but Merts is God!!
  Today, 06:10 PM
    gary67
    Default Re: Covid

    No worries here at all, just chillin at home, catching up on some projects, feeding my stock and watching it grow and slowly get to freezer size.
  Today, 06:58 PM
    psycik
    Default Re: Covid

    No stop for me, working as normal. Since last lock down our office has closed and we work from home, so switching from normal to level 4 doesn’t really make much difference.
