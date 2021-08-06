Thread: Covid

With the COVID situation and the new lockdowns, how is everyone's mental health? I have seen some cases of people being anxious about all of this.
With the COVID situation and the new lockdowns, how is everyone's mental health? I have seen some cases of people being anxious about all of this.
At least Harvey is here to keep me company. The stories he tells me about working with Jimmy Stewart are very amusing.
Anyone know where I can get carrots in bulk?
Carlos maybe king, but Merts is God!!
No worries here at all, just chillin at home, catching up on some projects, feeding my stock and watching it grow and slowly get to freezer size.
No stop for me, working as normal. Since last lock down our office has closed and we work from home, so switching from normal to level 4 doesn’t really make much difference.
Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
Bookmarks