Hi. A question about laptops/ notebooks.
I am wanting to buy a laptop as a birthday gift for a friend. I don't use laptops, all desktops for me. What I would like for the item to have are the following:
8GB DDR3 (faster the better), SSD pref M.2 NVMe,( 2x NVMe or a 1 NVME with a Storage space for 2.5inch SSD or HDD, Quad core CPU, or Dual core, FHD 1920x1080, USB3.1 or 3.2, USB C, CD/DVD DL Optic Drive, Battery life 8 hour minimum before recharge, Touchscreen, Pen.
I am trying to decide between two used models. Both are in different shops.
1/ Toshiba Satellite P840, 4GB DDR3, Intel i5 Dual-core,(either Intel Core i5 3317U or Intel Core i5 3337U ... I am not sure which exactly), 500GB HDD, Display: 14.00 inch, 16:9, 1366 x 768 pixels, CD/DVD Optic Drive, W10 x64 Home, No touch screen and no space for a 2nd HDD, tidy, price $NZ470.00
The Closest I can get to a description of this device is at this link
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Toshib...s.84452.0.html
2/Acer TravelMate Spin B3, 4GB DDR4,(Speed unknown) 128GB NVMe SSD, FHD, Touchscreen, Pen, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, I x USB Type-C Boxed with all manuals, Looks unused! Running W10 x64 Pro Academic Price $NZ389.00 Cons: NO Optic Drive... store said they are outa date now! I like Optic drives to burn and play CD's / DVD's. (The intended recipient doesn't have a CD or DVD player... in 2021!?) Small Screen size.
I can send the HP V216 LCD VGA Monitor I have and no longer use, just an extra option.
https://laptopmedia.com/laptop-specs...te-spin-b3-14/
I am not too sure what the W10 Pro Academic OS is... I presume 'Academic' means the same as Educational.
I want to install MS Office 2016 Pro Plus and Adobe CC Photoshop. The Toshiba Satellite P840 store person hummed and haaa'd when I asked if the device would run those 2 programs... I can add another 4GB RAM or buy a new matched pair of 8GB for $40-$50 and slot them into the device.
The question is: Which of those two devices I am considering buying is the better of the two? Both of them have Pro's and Cons
The TravelMate appeals and I can buy an external Optic Drive new for under $50.00 but will it run MSOffice and PShop?? It stated that the CPU was 1.1GHz Quad. It has the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU.
The intended recipient of the device is not a Gamer such as I so there's no need for something ultra-powerful The good thing is the battery life is 12 hours (depending on what is being done of course but it will play a 3-4 hour movie without dying in the last half of the movie)
Opinions appreciated and thanks in advance.
