Then you will find this interesting: Eight things The Beatles pioneered.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy9a_ClKxqM
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
never understood the fuss, boring music.
Ex-pctek
If you don't like The Beatles, what sort of music do you like?
Yep ... They don't come any bigger. Looking forward to the movie by Peter Jackson. Thanks for the link.
' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
Yo, loved the Beatles...... yeh, yeh, yeh
Ken
They are ok, not my cup of tea. Beatallica though... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBAEi7xJJLY
