    Roscoe
    Default Are you a Beatles fan?

    Then you will find this interesting: Eight things The Beatles pioneered.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy9a_ClKxqM
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    piroska
    Default Re: Are you a Beatles fan?

    never understood the fuss, boring music.
    Roscoe
    Default Re: Are you a Beatles fan?

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    never understood the fuss, boring music.
    You are in the minority. They are the biggest and most successful group. On the chart dated April 4, 1964, the Fab Four monopolised the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the only time one act has ever done so.

    If you don't like The Beatles, what sort of music do you like?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    ruup
    Default Re: Are you a Beatles fan?

    Yep ... They don't come any bigger. Looking forward to the movie by Peter Jackson. Thanks for the link.
    ' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
    kenj
    Default Re: Are you a Beatles fan?

    Yo, loved the Beatles...... yeh, yeh, yeh

    Ken
    dugimodo
    Default Re: Are you a Beatles fan?

    They are ok, not my cup of tea. Beatallica though... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBAEi7xJJLY
