7 days initially for Auckland and Coromandel. 3 days for the rest of us!
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Compliance is the optimal response.
Let's not emulate NSW.
FTW
Dreading the CD alert from the phone - makes me hit the roof every time.
Just wrecked my plans for my day off Friday was off to buy myself a birthday present. Guess I'll be tailing lambs at home instead.
Heres the new Anthem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnBtOPUMyqU
WARNING LOTS of bad language so if you cant handle it dont open.
tally hoooooooo
feel lucky that I had my groceries delivered today from countdown- and got toilet paper too
Why was she letting people into the country, ***.
My brother was to have his second vaccine on Friday, guess it's delayed now.
Ex-pctek
