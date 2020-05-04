Results 1 to 9 of 9
    kenj
    Lockdown level 4 again

    7 days initially for Auckland and Coromandel. 3 days for the rest of us!

    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Compliance is the optimal response.
    Let's not emulate NSW.
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Dreading the CD alert from the phone - makes me hit the roof every time.
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Just wrecked my plans for my day off Friday was off to buy myself a birthday present. Guess I'll be tailing lambs at home instead.
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Quote Originally Posted by KarameaDave View Post
    Compliance is the optimal response.
    Let's not emulate NSW.
    Agree, some places overseas have been in semi permanent lock down because people won't do as they are supposed to.

    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Dreading the CD alert from the phone - makes me hit the roof every time.
    Just got it, phone started speaking the alert as well -- Mr said bloody hell could have not used a Yank Voice
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Heres the new Anthem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnBtOPUMyqU

    WARNING LOTS of bad language so if you cant handle it dont open.
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    tally hoooooooo

    feel lucky that I had my groceries delivered today from countdown- and got toilet paper too
    Re: Lockdown level 4 again

    Why was she letting people into the country, ***.
    My brother was to have his second vaccine on Friday, guess it's delayed now.
