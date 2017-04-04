We lived in Wellington in the early 50s and my father got me a crystal set. He put up a long line aerial down the side of the house and I listened to it in bed.
Crystal sets are not very selective. We lived just below Mt Victoria where there is a transmitter and until 10pm, when the station closed down, that was all I could receive. So although I was supposed to be going to sleep, I was waiting until 10pm so that I could listen to the other stations - 2YA, 2ZB and 2YC - which had their transmitters (and still do) at Titahi Bay.
As I remember, crystal sets were fairly popular. Did anyone else have a crystal set?
