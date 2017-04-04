Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Did you have a crystal set?

    We lived in Wellington in the early 50s and my father got me a crystal set. He put up a long line aerial down the side of the house and I listened to it in bed.

    Crystal sets are not very selective. We lived just below Mt Victoria where there is a transmitter and until 10pm, when the station closed down, that was all I could receive. So although I was supposed to be going to sleep, I was waiting until 10pm so that I could listen to the other stations - 2YA, 2ZB and 2YC - which had their transmitters (and still do) at Titahi Bay.

    As I remember, crystal sets were fairly popular. Did anyone else have a crystal set?
    paulw
    Re: Did you have a crystal set?

    Yes. I bought one from SOS Radio when I was a school in Hamilton. My father had to take proof with him that we had a radio license otherwize I would have to had a new one for the crystal set. They sounded quite good fore their day . Could only get 1XH Hamilton but when we moved to Auckland we could get 1YA, 1YC, 1ZB and 1YD . Seemed like heaven at the time.
    kenj
    Re: Did you have a crystal set?

    Oh yes, that's what I listened to the Goon Show and the beginning of Rock 'n Roll on the Top 10 Hits! Thought it was wonderful in those days. Bill Haley rulz!!

    1101
    Re: Did you have a crystal set?

    I had one of those electronics education sets, where you make xtal sets, buzzers & beepers etc.

    I had a small batt powered AM radio when was 8, so xtal set wasnt really needed . Built one, tested, never used again
