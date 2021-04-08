Can any of you remember when your parents were responsible for you, and your behaviour, until you were 21?
I must be dreaming.
I was working for my parents, initially in my school holidays, and then from when I left school until they sold their business when I was 20, so my parents were responsible for me - until that time - but I was definitely responsible for my own behaviour. It was just something that was expected of my brothers and I.
So, no. My parents were not responsible for me until I was 21. I'm certain that they thought that they had instilled in me - and my brothers - to be responsible for ourselves and our behaviour long before we were 21, although, legally, they were responsible.
