    B.M.
    One for you other Geriatrics.

    Can any of you remember when your parents were responsible for you, and your behaviour, until you were 21?

    I must be dreaming.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Roscoe
    Re: One for you other Geriatrics.

    B.M.
    Can any of you remember when your parents were responsible for you, and your behaviour, until you were 21?

    I must be dreaming.
    I was working for my parents, initially in my school holidays, and then from when I left school until they sold their business when I was 20, so my parents were responsible for me - until that time - but I was definitely responsible for my own behaviour. It was just something that was expected of my brothers and I.

    So, no. My parents were not responsible for me until I was 21. I'm certain that they thought that they had instilled in me - and my brothers - to be responsible for ourselves and our behaviour long before we were 21, although, legally, they were responsible.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
