    Tony
    Landline phone battery life

    How much talk time should I reasonably expect from a cordless landline phone?
    Does that number vary very much between brands?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    CliveM
    Re: Landline phone battery life

    The batteries in the ones I had back in the olden days when I still had a land line used to last for years and never failed when in use even though my wife used to have some very long conversations. In practical terms talk time is not likely to be a problem.
    piroska
    Re: Landline phone battery life

    3 hours at least? If talk time degrades, probably needs a new battery.
    Roscoe
    Re: Landline phone battery life

    Unlike many people, we do not replace our cordless phone back on the charger between uses and have only run out of battery a few times over the past 2 or 3 years or so. When it does run out an overnight charge is usually sufficient. As Clive says, talk time is not likely to be a problem - not that we use it much these days. Most calls we make these days are by mobile.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Tony
    Re: Landline phone battery life

    I'm not referring to MTBF of the battery, rather the duration before it needs recharging. I'm finding it dies at about 30 mins, which seems a little short to me.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
