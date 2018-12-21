How much talk time should I reasonably expect from a cordless landline phone?
Does that number vary very much between brands?
How much talk time should I reasonably expect from a cordless landline phone?
Does that number vary very much between brands?
We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
The batteries in the ones I had back in the olden days when I still had a land line used to last for years and never failed when in use even though my wife used to have some very long conversations. In practical terms talk time is not likely to be a problem.
3 hours at least? If talk time degrades, probably needs a new battery.
Ex-pctek
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
Bookmarks