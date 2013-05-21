Results 1 to 2 of 2
    .swf Flash conversion

    A mate, who is still running Win10, has a number of old .swf Flash Video’s which he would like to save in another format.

    He can play them fine on his computer, using “Flash Movie Player”, but nothing we can find, including On Line Cloud converters, can convert them to anything else.

    So, our thinking was to play them on his computer and screen record them.

    He needs them to remain in a video format. (Video + Sound)

    Anyone any bright ideas as .swf Flash files have been obsolete for a number of years now.
    Re: .swf Flash conversion

    Both Handbrake and VLC player claim to ?? https://www.aiseesoft.com/how-to/con...wf-to-mp4.html ( scroll down to part 2) Both are Free. Have used both in the past to convert other formats.

    One other I've used a lot was xmedia -Recode -- Site says it does .swf https://www.xmedia-recode.de/en/download.php
