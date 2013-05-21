A mate, who is still running Win10, has a number of old .swf Flash Video’s which he would like to save in another format.
He can play them fine on his computer, using “Flash Movie Player”, but nothing we can find, including On Line Cloud converters, can convert them to anything else.
So, our thinking was to play them on his computer and screen record them.
He needs them to remain in a video format. (Video + Sound)
Anyone any bright ideas as .swf Flash files have been obsolete for a number of years now.
Bookmarks