    Default BlueTooth version

    I've got a very old BT adapter from my box of outdated bits and pieces.

    Plugged it in to a USB port and Win10 seems to detect it. Device Manager shows it's properties as: HCI 3.12288 /LMP 3.16907

    My new BT mouse is on it's way and wonder this BT is too old to be used?

    Google shows:
    Bluetooth Core Specification 2.0 + EDR (withdrawn)

    You guys think that I need a newer adapter or it can still be used?

    2nd question: Can I use a bt (from my PC) to connect to my mobile phone and transfer photos? If yes, how to?
    Default Re: BlueTooth version

    If it's a BT mouse, wont it have a BT dongle that comes with the mouse, it could be hidden in the battery compartment.
