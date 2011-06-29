I have used Thunderbird since, at least XP days & have found it good.
I also used it on Linux, years ago.
Anyhow I bought a new lappy about 10 months ago & had a hard ware failure about 2 months ago.
When I got it back I loaded a new version & since them each time I have to do a cold start I have to put all 6 passwords in.
Today I got notice of a new version, so I downloaded & run it and all the passwords in.
Any simple ideas of how I can stop this?
I'm disabled & not well, so brain dosent always work to well, so please, Keep in simple (KISS).
Thanks
