  Today, 05:11 PM #1
    Brucem
    Default Win10 update 11/8 approx.

    When I came to switch the computer off the other night, it told me to restart it to install the latest version. I did so, and about 9 hours later it still had the dots circling, and told me it was at 100%. After a bit longer I gave up and switched the machine off. I then restarted it, and it said something like " unable to complete installation and that it was undoing the installation. Last night I left the machine on as it was doing a scheduled backup using Acronis. In the morning it seemed OK, and was not demanding an update.

    Winver tells me that I have Windows 10 Version 20H2 Build 19042.1165. Is this the latest version? if not how do I get it?
  Today, 05:28 PM #2
    Bryan
    Re: Win10 update 11/8 approx.

    My build is 19043.1165
