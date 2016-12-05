Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:02 PM #1
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,169

    Default A PC Blast from the past

    Hi all,

    Found this in my travels. I'm sure those who remember these days will have hours of fun

    https://www.pcjs.org
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:07 PM #2
    baabits
    baabits is online now
    Senior Member baabits's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    too far away
    Posts
    364

    Default Re: A PC Blast from the past

    Holy crap! That's a cool site! I spy zork on the front page.

    I saw an XT for sale on eBay AU the other day and had to resist from buying it coz shipping would have been more than the PC itself. Managed to pick up an IBM 380xd on FB Marketplace last week though, it arrived today. Prepping the Win 3.11 floppies and Win 95 CD to load it up.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Blast from the past
    By Tony in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 05-12-2016, 08:10 AM
  2. A blast from the past
    By R2x1 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 01-03-2011, 02:22 PM
  3. Blast from the past.
    By Metla in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 05-06-2009, 09:18 AM
  4. Telecom's 'blasing' broadband is blast from past
    By Utopia in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 20-10-2006, 03:50 PM
  5. Fans: Blast air on to CPU? Or suck it away from CPU?
    By george12 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 61
    Last Post: 03-11-2004, 01:23 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources