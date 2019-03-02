Remember vaguely that someone was talking about using the power outlet as a means to extend the ethernet cable coverage in a home network.
Is there such a thing? I want to extend it to the upstairs PC.
Yes there is Google ethernet over power and you will find them. I have never used one but understand they can work well however both ends of the link over the power line need to be on the same circut.
