When is the bullshit going to stop on TV One News?
When is the bullshit going to stop on TV One News?
"If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."
Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
Mostly it's all over the place, but more often in our face!
LL ��
_____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Bookmarks