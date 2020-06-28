Originally Posted by Tony
I'm getting increasingly lazy in my old age, and with NZ Post's deliveries being more and more erratic I am finding it a real pain to walk all the way down to the mailbox just to find nothing there.
What I would like to do is have the mailbox notify me when something is put into it, but I'm not sure how to implement it. I'm going to need some sort of sensor - either a pressure plate or a movement sensor, and some hardware/software to actually send a notification - SMS, email or whatever.
Any suggestions as to what to do and how to do it?
TIA
Bookmarks