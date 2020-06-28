Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Tony
    Wifi from the mailbox?

    I'm getting increasingly lazy in my old age, and with NZ Post's deliveries being more and more erratic I am finding it a real pain to walk all the way down to the mailbox just to find nothing there.
    What I would like to do is have the mailbox notify me when something is put into it, but I'm not sure how to implement it. I'm going to need some sort of sensor - either a pressure plate or a movement sensor, and some hardware/software to actually send a notification - SMS, email or whatever.
    Any suggestions as to what to do and how to do it?
    TIA
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    baabits
    Re: Wifi from the mailbox?

    Tony
    I'm getting increasingly lazy in my old age, and with NZ Post's deliveries being more and more erratic I am finding it a real pain to walk all the way down to the mailbox just to find nothing there.
    What I would like to do is have the mailbox notify me when something is put into it, but I'm not sure how to implement it. I'm going to need some sort of sensor - either a pressure plate or a movement sensor, and some hardware/software to actually send a notification - SMS, email or whatever.
    Any suggestions as to what to do and how to do it?
    TIA
    Hmm interesting

    Ring used to have a mailbox sensor but it would require a bridge.

    Found this on US Amazon- the mailbox side sensor runs on AA batteries and it has an 800ft range. Might be a good way to do it, and isn't too expensive. Not the hardware/software you were looking for but the house side box would light up whenever it detects mail. Kinda like a doorbell. https://www.amazon.com/Mailbox-Briid.../dp/B08CXJ2Y26

    Otherwise it would be a fun project to build one with a raspberry pi and a sensor.
    Tony
    Re: Wifi from the mailbox?

    baabits
    Otherwise it would be a fun project to build one with a raspberry pi and a sensor.
    I think that's the approach I'd like to take rather than a packaged solution, but the question is going to be whether I have to hardware/software smarts to do it.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    baabits
    Re: Wifi from the mailbox?

    Tony
    I think that's the approach I'd like to take rather than a packaged solution, but the question is going to be whether I have to hardware/software smarts to do it.
    Found this for you- whatever you choose to do please keep us up to date. Would love to hear how you get on with it, it's a great idea.

    https://jussiroine.com/2021/06/build...reless-sensor/

    https://www.hackster.io/andrewstein/...iations-56158f
