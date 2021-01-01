Thread: Banggood

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Banggood

    Driftwood
    Banggood

    Anyone bought from this site
    banggood.com
    Was wondering if they were any better or worse than eliexpress
    1101
    Re: Banggood

    arrrgh , grrrrr , %$&*&%R

    95% of the time : no issues
    They will sell goods they dont have in stock. They wont let you know of any stock or shipping issues
    Refunds can be hit or miss
    The sometimes add actual shipping in the purchase price , then they can give a low low $2 shipping cost to NZ

    Let me tell you a story
    After 4 years of purchasing stuff from BG, at least 1 order per month ...

    Purchased an item . I also bought their shipping insurance
    Item arrived damaged . Contacted them many times , email , online chat etc. I was ignored .
    The shipping insurance I paid for was worthless.

    Their after sales support is very hit & miss. Previously I had no issues getting refunds .
    They obviously had a policy change
    So I will no longer but from them. Dishonesty shouldnt be rewarded . Thats going to cost me money , as they are/were the cheapest for many widgets I buy

    One scam they do is to demand the goods be returned for warranty or refund. So paypall cant refund untill goods returned
    They will either supply a bogus adress to send to, or simply refuse to accept/collect returned goods : so you'll have no refund & no goods . And they know its too usually expensive to send back .
    The higher $ value in goods, the more issues you'll have getting refunds .

    In summary.
    Over the 4 or so years, Ive saved alot of $ buying from them.
    no worse than aliexpress .
    Many have a good experience . Some have a terrible experience .
    Never pay more than you are willing to loose
    Allways use paypall
