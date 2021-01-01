Thread: Banggood

95% of the time : no issues
They will sell goods they dont have in stock. They wont let you know of any stock or shipping issues
Refunds can be hit or miss
The sometimes add actual shipping in the purchase price , then they can give a low low $2 shipping cost to NZ
Let me tell you a story
After 4 years of purchasing stuff from BG, at least 1 order per month ...
Purchased an item . I also bought their shipping insurance
Item arrived damaged . Contacted them many times , email , online chat etc. I was ignored .
The shipping insurance I paid for was worthless.
Their after sales support is very hit & miss. Previously I had no issues getting refunds .
They obviously had a policy change
So I will no longer but from them. Dishonesty shouldnt be rewarded . Thats going to cost me money , as they are/were the cheapest for many widgets I buy
One scam they do is to demand the goods be returned for warranty or refund. So paypall cant refund untill goods returned
They will either supply a bogus adress to send to, or simply refuse to accept/collect returned goods : so you'll have no refund & no goods . And they know its too usually expensive to send back .
The higher $ value in goods, the more issues you'll have getting refunds .
In summary.
Over the 4 or so years, Ive saved alot of $ buying from them.
no worse than aliexpress .
Many have a good experience . Some have a terrible experience . Never pay more than you are willing to loose Allways use paypall
