Thread: Website Hosting

Website Hosting

    B.M.
    Website Hosting

    Something different.

    I have had a little website that has been running for a few years now, but the hosts have been causing me problems, so, I would like to host my own.

    How difficult is it and what are the pros and cons?
    baabits
    Re: Website Hosting

    It's not too bad, but for it to work well you'll need either a Static IP or Dynamic DNS so that the site can consistently resolve to your web server.

    You can run a web server from home quite easily. Would highly recommend running Virtualmin (https://www.virtualmin.com) in an Ubuntu Virtual Machine as it's basically a turnkey solution. Adding Cloudflare's free plan on top of that would give you free SSL certificates and a layer of protection for your home network as well.

    Pros are it can use your local connection, you get to keep a hold of all your data, no monthly fees paid to providers.

    Cons are you have to manage it without support (though you have us lol ), if your internet at home goes down then the site goes down, you have to have the hardware to run it and that hardware has to stay on all the time for the site to stay alive all the time.

    As an aside, there are many cheap VPS's and hosting packages, though I feel your pain when you talk about hosting companies. Most tend to be trash. For my own sites, I use a VPS running Ubuntu/Virtualmin from OVH. It is hosted in Canada and has only gone down once in three years (was promptly fixed), and I pay $6 USD a month for it for 1 CPU Core, 2GB RAM and 40GB SSD Storage. It runs a few lite sites and my personal email addresses all through Virtualmin and barely has 20% utilisation.

    The difference between a VPS and a hosting package is that with the VPS, they are giving you a Virtual Machine to do as you please with so you can roll it yourself. A hosting package manages it all for you and gives you a hosting control panel to manage your site.

    If you want to test running a VPS, AWS offers a free tier for 12 months where you can create one. It's about the same speed as my VPS, and you can do whatever you like with it- a good trial run.

    Cheers
