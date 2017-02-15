Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Slingshot offering 6 months free fiber to frontline workers (100/20)

    Saw this over on geekzone, thought I'd post it here in case anyone is eligible:

    https://www.slingshot.co.nz/frontline


    Limited up to 50,000 sign ups.



    Occupations that can get this deal include:



    POLICE SERVICES




    Correction employees
    Custom officers
    Police association members


    MEDICAL SERVICES


    Nurses, including nursing assistants
    Midwives
    Physiotherapists
    Mental health and addiction support workers
    Social workers
    Councellors



    FIRST RESPONDERS


    Paramedics
    Firefighters, including volunteer firefighters
    Rescue Helicopter: Operational Crew
    Coastguards
    Land Search and Rescue Volunteers
    Wellington free ambulance
    Surf Lifesaving



    NZDF

    Navy
    Army
    Air Force


    EDUCATION



    Early childcare / Kindergarten teachers
    Primary teachers
    Secondary teachers
    Pretty great.
    Default Re: Slingshot offering 6 months free fiber to frontline workers (100/20)

    Anyone have an opinion on their performance as an ISP provider?

    I'd ditch Vodafone in a heartbeat.
    Default Re: Slingshot offering 6 months free fiber to frontline workers (100/20)

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Anyone have an opinion on their performance as an ISP provider?

    I'd ditch Vodafone in a heartbeat.
    Have a read https://www.glimp.co.nz/review/slingshot-broadband

    One review in the Fibre starts off with
    If you're thinking about switching to Slingshot, do yourself a huge favour and DON'T!
