Saw this over on geekzone, thought I'd post it here in case anyone is eligible:
https://www.slingshot.co.nz/frontline
Limited up to 50,000 sign ups.
Occupations that can get this deal include:
POLICE SERVICES
Correction employees
Custom officers
Police association members
MEDICAL SERVICES
Nurses, including nursing assistants
Midwives
Physiotherapists
Mental health and addiction support workers
Social workers
Councellors
FIRST RESPONDERS
Paramedics
Firefighters, including volunteer firefighters
Rescue Helicopter: Operational Crew
Coastguards
Land Search and Rescue Volunteers
Wellington free ambulance
Surf Lifesaving
NZDF
Navy
Army
Air Force
EDUCATION
Early childcare / Kindergarten teachers
Primary teachers
Secondary teachers
Pretty great.
