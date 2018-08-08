Ordered a few PC parts from kangaroo Amazon with expedited shipping yesterday morning and it arrived here in Christchurch this afternoon.
Even with estimated duties on top, they still managed to beat places like PBTech on price.
I doubt Amazon will ever come here and am not the biggest fan of Jeff Bezos but it's hard to deny the service is great and they have some awesome specials. Is on par with what I experienced living in the US and Japan- in DC we could get same day deliveries and in Japan things would also arrive next day. Except you got that with Prime, which we can't get here yet.
Some of the specials are unbeatable.
Bookmarks