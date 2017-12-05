Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 09:34 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T
    MS Office alternatives

    Is open office still the best alternative for MS Office? Or, there are better ones, free? Free of course.
  Today, 09:51 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech
    Re: MS Office alternatives

    Theres several, most will only have options like Word, Excel & power Point.

    Free office as the name implies - You have to register and get the free Licence but that's no biggie, if you don't want any emails from them then use a throwaway or Temp.

    https://www.freeoffice.com/en/freeoffice

    Another free one Only Office

    https://www.onlyoffice.com/ ( downloads under Products and Features or https://www.onlyoffice.com/desktop.aspx) Saves automatically as Microsoft Formats- see below:

    Only thing you have to do with some of these alternatives is change the file formats to MS Office. Been MANY a person save documents and no one else can open them as they don't have a program that will open, this includes Open Office formats.
  Today, 11:25 AM #3
    Lurking
    Senior Member
    Re: MS Office alternatives

    LibreOffice not too bad either. OpenOffice does most of MS stuff.
