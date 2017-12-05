Is open office still the best alternative for MS Office? Or, there are better ones, free? Free of course.
Is open office still the best alternative for MS Office? Or, there are better ones, free? Free of course.
Theres several, most will only have options like Word, Excel & power Point.
Free office as the name implies - You have to register and get the free Licence but that's no biggie, if you don't want any emails from them then use a throwaway or Temp.
https://www.freeoffice.com/en/freeoffice
Another free one Only Office
https://www.onlyoffice.com/ ( downloads under Products and Features or https://www.onlyoffice.com/desktop.aspx) Saves automatically as Microsoft Formats- see below:
Only thing you have to do with some of these alternatives is change the file formats to MS Office. Been MANY a person save documents and no one else can open them as they don't have a program that will open, this includes Open Office formats.
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 09:56 AM.
LibreOffice not too bad either. OpenOffice does most of MS stuff.
Bookmarks