Sparks fancy new smart routers are listed as having a serious unpatched security issue , allowing hackers to take over the router
2 absolute shockers here
1) the issue has existed considerable time , "discovered by Tenable, which published a security advisory on April 26"
""This vulnerability in Arcadyan’s firmware has existed for at least 10 years and has therefore found its way through the supply chain into at least 20 models across 17 different vendors"
2) We only find out via forum posts, no official announcement from Spark
These type of routers are now being actively attacked.
Im not sure if Sparks Smart Routers are actually vulnerable, but they are listed as being vulnerable .
It would be nice to hear from Spark regarding this
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.as...topicid=289033
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/new...ns-of-routers/
