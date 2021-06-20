We have two batteries in our diesel Ford Transit motorhome used for the starter motor, lights, etc. We have had one of the batteries replaced after about eight years.
I was wondering why we have two batteries. Is it because it is 24v, that is two 12v in series, or is it two 12v in parallel?
Will the older battery be draining the new battery?
Should we have replaced both batteries at the same time, even though it was only one of the two that was faulty?
The motorhome is only a small one - two berth - and is just a normal high sided Ford Transit. It has another battery for interior lights, TV, etc. All batteries are being charged from the alternator while we are on the road and the house battery is charged from the solar panels when we are camped.
Your help is appreciated.
