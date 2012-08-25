Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Wall clocks - that plugs to the wall instead?

    Anyone know something of this? I have hunted around and there doesn't appear to be any, they all tend to be AA battery operated ones and then there are smart clocks or Google Alexa compatible but they tend to be like a small tablet or a small rectangle sit on the shelf like an alarm clock. There is Google Nest Clock but it seems you cannot change the face to roman numerals and might be on the pricey side.

    We had this clock for quite sometime but we have changed some batteries and it seems to still lose its time rather quickly.
    Maybe these days people are not into wall clocks huh ....

    Cheers.
    Default Re: Wall clocks - that plugs to the wall instead?

    I have one bought it at a garage sale a few years ago, haven't seen a new plugin clock for quite a while though.
