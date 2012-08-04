We are not watching the Olympics, just the highlights on the news.
We went away in our motorhome for the past week. We have a recorder and watched a few programmes in the evening that we had recorded previously. Much more interesting. Also watched the occasional show on Prime.
We are not completely disinterested. We follow our athletes on the news but as for watching for hours we just could not be bothered.
We wonder why they didnt put the Olympics on Duke. There are not too many programmes there that many people would miss, unlike TV1 who broadcast a number of popular shows.
But we do not depend entirely on TV for our entertainment. We listen to the radio, read a book, surf the net, etc.
What about you? Do you watch the Olympics or are you the same as us and just watch the highlights?
Bookmarks