The continuing story of my fried PC rebuild.
I'm trying to see if my old mobo will still work. It has an old 4-pin ATX connector. The new power supply has a new 8-pin EATX connector. I've been trying to find an adapter cable, with zero success. None of the usual sources (PBTech, Mighty Ape, Jaycar etc) have one.
Any suggestions?
Question - if I were to get an ATX extender, i.e. 4 at each end could I plug one end into part of the 8-pin EATX on the new power supply and the other into the old mobo?
Any other workarounds? I only want to be able to see of the old mobo will POST.
