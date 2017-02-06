Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:37 PM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,481

    Default EATX to ATX adapter wanted

    The continuing story of my fried PC rebuild.
    I'm trying to see if my old mobo will still work. It has an old 4-pin ATX connector. The new power supply has a new 8-pin EATX connector. I've been trying to find an adapter cable, with zero success. None of the usual sources (PBTech, Mighty Ape, Jaycar etc) have one.
    Any suggestions?
    Question - if I were to get an ATX extender, i.e. 4 at each end could I plug one end into part of the 8-pin EATX on the new power supply and the other into the old mobo?
    Any other workarounds? I only want to be able to see of the old mobo will POST.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:23 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,356

    Default Re: EATX to ATX adapter wanted

    Have a close look at the Plug, some split to 4 x 4 Otherwise just look at the Socket / Pins, they will be either Square or Chamfered Edges, they will always be in the same order so just use the 4 that line up and push the plug in, leaving the 4 remaining hanging in the breeze The locking Clip will always be on the same side.
    BTW the ATX Sockets is usually the Main power plug not the 4/8 pins.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 04:31 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:53 PM #3
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,481

    Default Re: EATX to ATX adapter wanted

    I'd thought about that, but look at the picture. There is a large capacitor in the way of doing the overhang thing. I'm not sure what you mean by the last sentence.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATX connector.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 34.1 KB  ID: 11023
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. DSE Adapter USB to Serial Adapter XH6381 Driver
    By goodiesguy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-02-2017, 08:29 PM
  2. PS2 to USB adapter
    By QW. in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-04-2012, 10:02 PM
  3. Wanted: 2 pin adapter
    By pctek in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 28-11-2007, 09:22 AM
  4. Adapter driver
    By arko in forum PressF1
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-08-2007, 07:53 AM
  5. toshiba 1800 ac adapter wanted
    By quarry in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-07-2005, 04:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources