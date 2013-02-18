Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:24 AM #1
    Billy
    Billy is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    201

    Question How long do your laptops last?

    We get 5 or 6 years typically. Is this normal?

    Asus purchased 2006 died 2010
    Toshiba purchased 2010 died 2016
    Asus purchased 2016 died 2021

    My laptop is on all day everyday?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:35 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,330

    Default Re: How long do your laptops last?

    My brother only bought second hand. His last we sold, it was a horrible thing, he bought another second hand one this year.

    Got Granddaughter a second hand one ages ago....via a shop....she still has it. Been 4 years or so? How old it was before, don't know.
    What died exactly? If motherboard well, yes....

    The motherboard in my PC is now 11 years old, ASUS, Haven't even had to replace battery yet.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:16 AM #3
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,155

    Default Re: How long do your laptops last?

    Until they get to the point that they can't be used any longer . Wife's HP laptop is now 6 years old and since putting in a SSD is like a new PC. Mine is only 2 years old. Both say that they can't have win 11 installed.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:25 AM #4
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,268

    Default Re: How long do your laptops last?

    The work laptops are around 5+ years old when we get them.
    My home laptop was around 5 years old at a guess when I bought it

    As above, put SSD's in them & they run pretty good. Batts start to get iffy as the age though .
    Some old laptops with AMD/NVIDIA graphics chips where more prone to issues as the aged (heat related issues I guess)

    laptops that are XP get binned . Older laptops not at least i3,i5 get binned .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Which of these 3 laptops is best?
    By --Wolf-- in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 18-02-2013, 12:13 PM
  2. Laptops - PC vs. Mac
    By winmacguy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 22-03-2007, 10:27 PM
  3. laptops
    By _lilmic_ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-10-2006, 09:14 AM
  4. Laptops
    By Poppa John in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-05-2006, 02:37 PM
  5. laptops
    By bluesky in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 26-04-2003, 09:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources