We get 5 or 6 years typically. Is this normal?
Asus purchased 2006 died 2010
Toshiba purchased 2010 died 2016
Asus purchased 2016 died 2021
My laptop is on all day everyday?
My brother only bought second hand. His last we sold, it was a horrible thing, he bought another second hand one this year.
Got Granddaughter a second hand one ages ago....via a shop....she still has it. Been 4 years or so? How old it was before, don't know.
What died exactly? If motherboard well, yes....
The motherboard in my PC is now 11 years old, ASUS, Haven't even had to replace battery yet.
Until they get to the point that they can't be used any longer . Wife's HP laptop is now 6 years old and since putting in a SSD is like a new PC. Mine is only 2 years old. Both say that they can't have win 11 installed.
The work laptops are around 5+ years old when we get them.
My home laptop was around 5 years old at a guess when I bought it
As above, put SSD's in them & they run pretty good. Batts start to get iffy as the age though .
Some old laptops with AMD/NVIDIA graphics chips where more prone to issues as the aged (heat related issues I guess)
laptops that are XP get binned . Older laptops not at least i3,i5 get binned .
