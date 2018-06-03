Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:57 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,234

    Default Win10 installation

    I used to be able to install Win10 and log in to a local account, but now I need to have an email add.

    How do I go about to avoid this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:11 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,267

    Default Re: Win10 installation

    Start again , clean install.
    Do not connect to wifi, dont attach network cable .
    Wait untill after Win has loaded before connecting to internet.

    Or just convert your 'live' email based Win user a/c to a local a/c after you've setup
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:03 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,352

    Default Re: Win10 installation

    Just adding more to 1101's post.

    Yep DONT connect to the internet in any way, no wifi, no ethernet.

    When it you do a fresh install and it gets to the point of asking for the account email, bottom Left Click on I don't have internet (similar wording) You'll have to do a it a couple of times, then it reboots and asks again ( its trying ) Again keep selecting I don't have Internet and ignore (the pieces about missing out on features etc) and it will then give you the box to enter in any user name you wish, which will then be the local account name.

    Once installed, and on the desktop THEN you can connect the internet to finish. IF you already have connected and its asking for the email, ( but gone no further) disconnect and click Cancel - it then should give you the previous options, if not - Start again.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. NOT Win10
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-06-2018, 01:46 PM
  2. Kodi Win10
    By Pato in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 23-09-2016, 07:24 PM
  3. Autoplay in Win10
    By Pato in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 18-09-2016, 03:49 PM
  4. Outlook 07 on Win10
    By gary67 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 30-09-2015, 06:41 PM
  5. Win10 again.
    By B.M. in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-08-2015, 09:07 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources