I used to be able to install Win10 and log in to a local account, but now I need to have an email add.
How do I go about to avoid this?
Start again , clean install.
Do not connect to wifi, dont attach network cable .
Wait untill after Win has loaded before connecting to internet.
Or just convert your 'live' email based Win user a/c to a local a/c after you've setup
Just adding more to 1101's post.
Yep DONT connect to the internet in any way, no wifi, no ethernet.
When it you do a fresh install and it gets to the point of asking for the account email, bottom Left Click on I don't have internet (similar wording) You'll have to do a it a couple of times, then it reboots and asks again ( its trying ) Again keep selecting I don't have Internet and ignore (the pieces about missing out on features etc) and it will then give you the box to enter in any user name you wish, which will then be the local account name.
Once installed, and on the desktop THEN you can connect the internet to finish. IF you already have connected and its asking for the email, ( but gone no further) disconnect and click Cancel - it then should give you the previous options, if not - Start again.
