A friend bought an HP Spectre 2 in 1 laptop, which has been a pain in the butt for 4 years.
At the moment, if it boots it takes at least 5 minutes.
Can not access F9 or F10 for BIOS or USB boot.
Screen remains blank until the HP Logo comes on.
When it does run, it spends most of the time doing updates.
If it was mine I would bin it, but she paid $3,000 for it. The very least they could have done was to install Windows 10 Pro at that price.
Is it worth bothering with? I would like to convert it to Linux, but can't boot on USB. What are the chances of the BIOS battery being dead?
