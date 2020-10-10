Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:58 AM #1
    baabits
    baabits is online now
    Senior Member baabits's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    too far away
    Posts
    339

    Default Favorite old PC World articles?

    I remember this one in particular... younger me was fooled until my friend pointed out the backwards name lol.

    God damn it Geoff.

    https://www.pcworld.co.nz/article/485244/looflirpa_/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:21 AM #2
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,992

    Default Re: Favorite old PC World articles?

    16 years and not a lot has changed.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. News Articles
    By piroska in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-10-2020, 03:22 PM
  2. Geoff Palmers Delphi Articles
    By bob_doe_nz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 22-07-2003, 09:50 AM
  3. Where are PCWorld's exclusive articles?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-07-2001, 03:32 PM
  4. rnaapp, M/S Articles
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 28-06-2001, 09:53 AM
  5. Video Capture Cards....Articles
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2001, 07:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources