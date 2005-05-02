I have been trying to delete a password on my other computer as this computer my daughter uses and she logs into her account as a guest and my name is the administrator. she doesn't need a password and she wants to log on without it.
Anyway i was trying to fix it and i went into my account and something went wrong.
This is my problem. All my files are now on this computer now also.So i tried to delete the files from my old computer and the files will also delete from my new computer also which i dont want.
How can i delete files from my old computer without effecting my new computer?
Also my daughter wants to log in without a password
Thank you
Bookmarks