  Today, 07:59 AM #1
    stevenrossvanduyn
    help needed ( files deleting , and no passowrd )

    I have been trying to delete a password on my other computer as this computer my daughter uses and she logs into her account as a guest and my name is the administrator. she doesn't need a password and she wants to log on without it.
    Anyway i was trying to fix it and i went into my account and something went wrong.
    This is my problem. All my files are now on this computer now also.So i tried to delete the files from my old computer and the files will also delete from my new computer also which i dont want.
    How can i delete files from my old computer without effecting my new computer?
    Also my daughter wants to log in without a password
    Thank you
  Today, 08:36 AM #2
    piroska
    Re: help needed ( files deleting , and no passowrd )

    computer my daughter uses she logs into her account as a guest and my name is the administrator. she doesn't need a password and she wants to log on without it.

    All my files are now on this computer now also.So i tried to delete the files from my old computer and the files will also delete from my new computer also which i dont want.
    1)You create a second user - making that user administrator also. Disable guest login altogether, it's a security hole...

    2)I have no idea what you mean exactly about files....
