Results 1 to 9 of 9
  1. Today, 01:45 PM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,468

    Default Direcctx12 video card

    This pc rebuild for Win 11 is turning into an expensive exercise. It needs to support Directx12, but all the video cards I've seen cost an arm a leg and a bit more. Any suggestions for a reasonably priced Directx12 card?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    Driftwood
    Driftwood is online now
    Senior Member Driftwood's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Central Otago
    Posts
    3,051

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Which one are you after.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:11 PM #3
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,468

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Quote Originally Posted by Driftwood View Post
    Which one are you after.
    Well, that's the question, isn't it? I'm not fussy. The requirements are minimal apart from Directx12 support.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:05 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,347

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    You don't need expensive or Fancy Cards. This PC here, W10 has Direct X 12 installed Via Windows updates, and only has a crappy old GT 730.

    Something basic like the ASUS https://www.asus.com/nz/Motherboards...030-SL-2G-BRK/ Says its Direct X 12 and its around the $150 Area ( give or take)

    Some Shops wont have many options as there's a shortage of Chips World Wide, BUT right at the moment One of my Suppliers has 30 of them ( for how long who knows, could all be gone by tomorrow)
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:18 PM #5
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,468

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Weird. I had that one in mind, but the guy from Elive said it didn't do Directx12.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 03:21 PM #6
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,347

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post
    Weird. I had that one in mind, but the guy from Elive said it didn't do Directx12.
    If you open the link, scroll down - Says DirectX 12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 03:25 PM #7
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,468

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Tks WT - shows you should never trust a supplier I've ordereit from mighty ape.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 03:27 PM #8
    dugimodo
    dugimodo is online now
    amateur expert dugimodo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Posts
    8,105

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    I have that exact one sitting in my parts cupboard doing nothing, make me an offer if you want one 2nd hand. Was used for a few months in a media pc and upgraded to a 1650 so it could play some games
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:41 PM #9
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,468

    Default Re: Direcctx12 video card

    Bugger! I've just ordered it from Mighty Ape.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What video card?
    By FoxyMX in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-04-2010, 12:02 PM
  2. Motherboard and video card for video editing?
    By stuffed in forum PressF1
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 08-11-2009, 10:57 AM
  3. AGP vs PCI video card
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 28-09-2004, 03:20 PM
  4. Video/TV capture card vs graphics card.
    By Gerard P in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-03-2004, 08:56 PM
  5. video card
    By Ron Bakker in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-09-2002, 02:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources