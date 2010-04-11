This pc rebuild for Win 11 is turning into an expensive exercise. It needs to support Directx12, but all the video cards I've seen cost an arm a leg and a bit more. Any suggestions for a reasonably priced Directx12 card?
We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
Which one are you after.
You don't need expensive or Fancy Cards. This PC here, W10 has Direct X 12 installed Via Windows updates, and only has a crappy old GT 730.
Something basic like the ASUS https://www.asus.com/nz/Motherboards...030-SL-2G-BRK/ Says its Direct X 12 and its around the $150 Area ( give or take)
Some Shops wont have many options as there's a shortage of Chips World Wide, BUT right at the moment One of my Suppliers has 30 of them ( for how long who knows, could all be gone by tomorrow)
Weird. I had that one in mind, but the guy from Elive said it didn't do Directx12.
Tks WT - shows you should never trust a supplier I've ordereit from mighty ape.
I have that exact one sitting in my parts cupboard doing nothing, make me an offer if you want one 2nd hand. Was used for a few months in a media pc and upgraded to a 1650 so it could play some games
Bugger! I've just ordered it from Mighty Ape.
