Thread: It's A Scam!

I have received a couple of emails purportedly from The NZ Transport Agency saying that it is time to renew the rego on our car. It certainly looks genuine but when I had a look at the originating email address it was noreply@qtnet.ne.jp which, of course, is not a NZ address. Not only that, our car's rego does not run out for some months yet. They don't even spell licence correctly.
So I just thought that it would be an idea to pass that one along so everyone knows what to look for and not to click on anything as it will most probably do some damage.
I remember an adage from my youth: "Forewarned is forearmed."
Bookmarks