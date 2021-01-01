Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Almost as soon as it began:
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-...52ZGLLPYJBEAY/
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks