This sort of thing is common.
Even legit drugs, overseas (all over the place) have done tons of studies, research and testing, and approve or not, then NZ unis decide they must do their own.
Husband got a letter once, not from his GP either....asking. For a new pill for diabetes. Now he was type 1, pills were pointless...and I looked it up, everywhere overseas it was stated this was a type 2 only pill and results weren't as good as expected.
Husband was told he'd have free GP visits during, the GP would be paid. Oh yeah....sure.
Now this madness in the Herald today:
Auckland scientists intend to give advanced-stage cancer patients mico-doses of the psychedelic drug LSD.
The lead researcher, health psychologist Lisa Reynolds from the University of Auckland, said the drug could offer the patients a cognitive pathway to reduce anxiety around dying and allow them to connect with what was important to them.
"Researchers didn't know whether some people would enter into a deeper anxiety or depression because of the drug, but research would shed light on those types of questions"
However, early research suggested that this was not the case.
Previous trials in the 1960s, '70s and '80s had been closed down in the US .
The dosing could be used alongside what Reynolds calls "meaning-centred therapy", where people are encouraged to connect with what's most important to them in their lives.
