Just the same as these days we have our favourite TV programmes, in the late 50s, early 60s, we had our favourite radio programmes. We used to sit around the radio in the living room in much the same way as we watch TV today.
Mum used to listen to "Portia Faces Life" in the morning and we used to laugh along with "Life With Dexter" in the evening. And, of course, you will remember "It's In The Bag" with Selwyn Toogood which started in 1954. The first show was recorded at the Hataitai (Wellington) Kindergarten.
Although TV in NZ did not start until 1960, I recall watching TV in the window of a shop in Lambton Quay in 1953 when the Queen and Duke visited. Someone started an experimental station in Wellington and broadcast film of the visit - in monochrome of course. The TV had a screen of about 26" which was big in those days and, of course, it had a picture tube unlike today's digital TVs.
What was your favourite radio programme? And what years were you listening?
