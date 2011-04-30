Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:26 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,331

    Default We used to listen to the radio before TV.

    Just the same as these days we have our favourite TV programmes, in the late 50s, early 60s, we had our favourite radio programmes. We used to sit around the radio in the living room in much the same way as we watch TV today.

    Mum used to listen to "Portia Faces Life" in the morning and we used to laugh along with "Life With Dexter" in the evening. And, of course, you will remember "It's In The Bag" with Selwyn Toogood which started in 1954. The first show was recorded at the Hataitai (Wellington) Kindergarten.

    Although TV in NZ did not start until 1960, I recall watching TV in the window of a shop in Lambton Quay in 1953 when the Queen and Duke visited. Someone started an experimental station in Wellington and broadcast film of the visit - in monochrome of course. The TV had a screen of about 26" which was big in those days and, of course, it had a picture tube unlike today's digital TVs.

    What was your favourite radio programme? And what years were you listening?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:38 AM #2
    ManUFan
    ManUFan is online now
    Junior Member ManUFan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Greymouth
    Posts
    248

    Default Re: We used to listen to the radio before TV.

    Can't remember exact years, but I was early teens I think, so probably late 70's - early 80's. A programme called "Alien Worlds" - very good at the time.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alien_...(radio_series)
    https://www.radioechoes.com/?page=se...Alien%20Worlds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Unable to listen online radio with WEP security
    By notechyet in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 30-04-2011, 03:41 PM
  2. What radio station do youuuuuu listen to?
    By hamstar in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 18-12-2004, 06:43 PM
  3. OT: What radio station do you listen?
    By MrBeef in forum PressF1
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 27-08-2004, 04:03 PM
  4. Survey: What radio station do geeks listen to...
    By hamstar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 32
    Last Post: 03-09-2003, 09:31 PM
  5. listen to the radio while making a posting
    By E.ric in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 31-12-2002, 11:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources