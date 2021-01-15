Hi all ..
Been a while since I've been on the forum and still have the problem of no USB working. Going back to the original thread, I've been able to get into both Windows 10 and Linux Puppy by using PS2 keyboard only ... unfortunately the mobo has a dual mode PS2 input which allows either a mouse or keyboard to be used, but not both at once.
I think this happened when a faulty USB 3.0 cable from an external backup drive - all HD's are OK as far as data goes, just need to either get the USB ports working or replace the mobo ... it's 6th generation 1151 which are still available.
Device manager is showing a Code 10 error (device cannot start) on USB controllers. Reading some of the possible fixes forum members have suggested and doing a bit of reading, it could be corrupt drivers and a clean install of Win10 has been suggested. I've tried a Win10 repair disc without success, but I do have a 250GB SSD drive I could put in and do a clean install.
I'm at a stage where I'm going around in circles and would appreciate some more advice.
Is it worth putting the SSD in and do a clean install ?? Replace mobo ?? Or can someone give me a step by step method of checking whether it's drivers or stuffed mobo ??
Any help would be appreciated !! mobo is Gigabyte GA-H170-HD3 with i5 ... a few years old, but it does what I need it to.
TAI SP8's
