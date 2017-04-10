Results 1 to 6 of 6
    Default How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: wiper1.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 22.0 KB  ID: 10992Click image for larger version.  Name: wiper2.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 22.1 KB  ID: 10993

    As the title says.
    I wish to replace the rubber refill but couldn't remove it. Used to be able to remove it fairly easily just by pressing the clip but not this one.

    Can someone point me to the right direction?

    Cheers
    Re: How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    Quickest way would be sidecutters Click image for larger version.  Name: index.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 4.9 KB  ID: 10994
    "...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
    of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
    - Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)

    --------------------------
    "After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
    Re: How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    What make of car? Google for a service manual.
    Re: How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    How much more is a whole new wiper arm, rubber included?
    Re: How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    The refill is definitely not original.
    It's a very old 2003 Toyota Corolla Runx Jap import.
    Re: How to remove wiper rubber refill?

    You see those rectangular shaped buttons within the rectangular space outlined by plastic surrounds, squeeze the buttons and at the same time pull the grooved handles on either side, should pull out the clasp, I normally use the same clip and just put a new rubber in by sliding it down the long metal support.

    On a further look at the pics you posted, what I said is not correct, just fiddle around with it and the end piece will slide out, just have to actuate the release mechanism.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
