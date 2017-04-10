"...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
What make of car? Google for a service manual.
How much more is a whole new wiper arm, rubber included?
The refill is definitely not original.
It's a very old 2003 Toyota Corolla Runx Jap import.
You see those rectangular shaped buttons within the rectangular space outlined by plastic surrounds, squeeze the buttons and at the same time pull the grooved handles on either side, should pull out the clasp, I normally use the same clip and just put a new rubber in by sliding it down the long metal support.
On a further look at the pics you posted, what I said is not correct, just fiddle around with it and the end piece will slide out, just have to actuate the release mechanism.
