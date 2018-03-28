Results 1 to 2 of 2
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    written to avoid computers that use Russian

    "Krebs noted that in some cases, the mere installation of a Russian language virtual keyboard on a computer running Microsoft Windows will cause malware to bypass that machine."

    https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/nat...-says-n1273222
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    piroska
    Re: written to avoid computers that use Russian

    or better yet, don't install the malware.
    Ex-pctek
