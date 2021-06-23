The Minister of Health after being put on the spot now informs us that there have been a handful of bad reactions to the Covid-19 inoculation. He has a lot bigger hands than most of us there being some 4521 bad reactions 180 of them serious after 744,883 inoculations given. Not a very high percentage I would agree but is still a lot worse than the reported number of Covid-19 cases in NZ let alone the number of people actually ill which I assume is very close to zero as they never tell us that figure.
