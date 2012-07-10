This is probably a very basic question.
Have friend who knows less than me, asked for help, not able to get online.
She's on copper and has Technicolour Spark supplied modem ( Wind 7).
Had a look and no power going to modem tried different power points and pushed black button on back a few times.. nothing zero lights.
I gave her and set up my old Spark non wireless one (ADSL on lid), until she can go to shop. She's is quite happy going back to this as only a year ago she stopped using her Ethernet cable when I showed her how to use wireless.
She has up to date Internet security BUT I'm still a bit concerned I may not done something right
It came up with an 3 options to set the network ???
Choices : Home Network; If all the compts on this network are at yr home
Work Network and Public.
I picked "Home" that sounded appropriate, BUT there's a wee bell ringing saying no, I vaguely remember that for security you select Public. I think it's to do with trusted network, but don't understand why
Can anyone help
Also what would be a good modem replacement, did ring Spark but by the time she finished Pushing Fibre connection (which she doesn't want) the only thing I got was a "Spark Smart Modem" for fibre that does wireless too.
