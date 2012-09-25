I have a Samsung Galaxy S30 mobile.
I has Android 11 firmware
I can listen to online music via Bluetooth.
I can listen to local music files via Bluetooth.
I can listen to the default FM radio via connected earphones.
I can listen to the default FM radio via built in speaker, providing earphones are connected as antenna.
I would like to be able to listen to the default FM radio via Bluetooth, with earphones connected.
My research on the net suggests this is possible.
First I have to enable “media resumptions” in the developer options.
I have gone into developer options, but that setting is not showing under “Media” as suggested.
Questions:
Has anyone been down this road?
Is this actually possible?
