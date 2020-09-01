How's this:
Changed my mother to ZOOM Pharmacy. It's an online thing. Well, for us it is.
Either get docs to fax prescription, or upload it yourself...whichever way you want.
A)It's free, including free shipping and free packing
B)They packed her pills into this thing, you pull the little packs through this box, kind of like one of those stamp dispenser boxes....they're marked day/morning day/evening etc
That's free too
Her insulin was packed in a polystyrene thing with those cool packs in them
Best chemist ever!!!
Used to cost her $58 each time here she said.
OK, Husband had the free chemist (mailed by son), but this beats them...they way they packed it and the pill dispenser thing.....
