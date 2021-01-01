Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Default Anybody want to.............

    discuss Global Warming?

    Wife tells me there is Snow on the Kaimai's.

    I'm trying to help, I've got the Heat-Pump on full blast.

    More cost, trying to save the planet.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
    Default Re: Anybody want to.............

    Record temperatures in Canada, it's summer there and winter here

    https://bc.ctvnews.ca/59-temperature...dome-1.5488672
    Default Re: Anybody want to.............

    Quote Originally Posted by Lawrence View Post
    Record temperatures in Canada, it's summer there and winter here

    https://bc.ctvnews.ca/59-temperature...dome-1.5488672
    Is this a record?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Quebec Temp.png  Views: 5  Size: 40.5 KB  ID: 10976
    Default Re: Anybody want to.............

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    Is this a record?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Quebec Temp.png  Views: 5  Size: 40.5 KB  ID: 10976
    Average

    https://weatherspark.com/y/26469/Ave...ns-Temperature
