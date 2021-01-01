discuss Global Warming?
Wife tells me there is Snow on the Kaimai's.
I'm trying to help, I've got the Heat-Pump on full blast.
More cost, trying to save the planet.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
Record temperatures in Canada, it's summer there and winter here
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/59-temperature...dome-1.5488672
https://weatherspark.com/y/26469/Ave...ns-Temperature
