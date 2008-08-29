Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Bought a Skinny 4G Wireless Broadband with unlimited data and have installed it as a failover internet connection. They sent me a Huawei 4G modem, plugged in to WAN2 on my Unifi NXG-Pro, quite impressed with the speeds. 115 down and 44 up.

    The day after I got it too they emailed to say that the plan price was dropping from $65 to $60. Debating whether to move from Spark to Skinny and take my number with me, as it seems they're Spark anyway and the plan is cheaper for the same thing I have at the moment ($70 vs $79), plus if you have a skinny phone and broadband connection you get a discount on the broadband fees.

    Has anyone had any experience with Skinny's mobile plans? Might have to move my line fiber to them as well.

    We have three phones on Skinny's $16 plan. They all see OK except my granddaughter uses data like she drinks water but not upgrading her plan She'll have to live with it. My wife is still on a $30 Spark Onebil plan.
