Bought a Skinny 4G Wireless Broadband with unlimited data and have installed it as a failover internet connection. They sent me a Huawei 4G modem, plugged in to WAN2 on my Unifi NXG-Pro, quite impressed with the speeds. 115 down and 44 up.
The day after I got it too they emailed to say that the plan price was dropping from $65 to $60. Debating whether to move from Spark to Skinny and take my number with me, as it seems they're Spark anyway and the plan is cheaper for the same thing I have at the moment ($70 vs $79), plus if you have a skinny phone and broadband connection you get a discount on the broadband fees.
Has anyone had any experience with Skinny's mobile plans? Might have to move my line fiber to them as well.
Thanks
