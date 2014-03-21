I do not have MS Office when there are free alternatives out there that are every bit as good. But, I have been running Outlook for a few years now and just lately a small elongated window has appeared down the left side of the Outlook window with the MS Office apps - Word, Excel, Power Point and One Note. When I click on the Word app, for example, it opens the Word programme. The same with the other apps.
I did not ask for the programme and - if anyone asks - I'm definitely not paying for it, so how is that it is there for me to use? Not that I'm complaining, I just wonder where it came from and why I have not been asked to pay for it.
Bookmarks