Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:20 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,313

    Default MS Office - where did that come from?

    I do not have MS Office when there are free alternatives out there that are every bit as good. But, I have been running Outlook for a few years now and just lately a small elongated window has appeared down the left side of the Outlook window with the MS Office apps - Word, Excel, Power Point and One Note. When I click on the Word app, for example, it opens the Word programme. The same with the other apps.

    I did not ask for the programme and - if anyone asks - I'm definitely not paying for it, so how is that it is there for me to use? Not that I'm complaining, I just wonder where it came from and why I have not been asked to pay for it.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:54 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,222

    Default Re: MS Office - where did that come from?

    Is that the online (Browser) version of Outlook ? If so, thats normal. Its the free Online version

    If you dont have MS Office installed, then you wont have Outlook INSTALLED either . Outlook is part of MS Office .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Office 2003 replaced by Libre Office
    By jcr1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 21-03-2014, 04:28 PM
  2. .swx (OPen Office) File Filter for Microsoft Office
    By M@TT in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 17-08-2004, 04:42 PM
  3. Can you use Office 2000 Standard Upgrade with Office 95?
    By Erin Salmon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-08-2003, 11:55 AM
  4. Office XP Service Pack 2 and my new, unmelted office discs.
    By Graham Petrie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 16-09-2002, 10:55 AM
  5. Office 95 can't read a file created in excel with Office 97
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-10-1998, 12:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources