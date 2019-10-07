Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:34 PM #1
    hazele
    hazele is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2021
    Posts
    3

    Default Renovation Of Old Room

    Hi

    Almost one month ago I decided to renovate my gaming room because the condition of the room was so bad. So I want to renovate my room, I post in the PCWorld ( New Zealand) group, then one of these group members recommend me to hire labor from Labour Hire Brisbane. I contact them and they send their team to inspect my room. There were 4 persons on the team. All of them were experts in their fields. After one day, Team's Manager contact me and told me about the expenses and duration required for this work. I signed a contract with them and pay 50% Advance payment so that they can start their work. They complete their work within 4 days. Their working style and speed were amazing. Now my room is neat and clean. I want to attach some pictures of my room but the Image code is not working from my side.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:04 PM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,389

    Default Re: Renovation Of Old Room

    Spam reported
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #3
    hazele
    hazele is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2021
    Posts
    3

    Default Re: Renovation Of Old Room

    Quote Originally Posted by hazele View Post
    Hi

    Almost one month ago I decided to renovate my gaming room because the condition of the room was so bad. So I want to renovate my room, I post in the PCWorld ( New Zealand) group, then one of these group members recommend me to hire labor from Labour Hire Brisbane. I contact them and they send their team to inspect my room. There were 4 persons on the team. All of them were experts in their fields. After one day, Team's Manager contact me and told me about the expenses and duration required for this work. I signed a contract with them and pay 50% Advance payment so that they can start their work. They complete their work within 4 days. Their working style and speed were amazing. Now my room is neat and clean. I want to attach some pictures of my room but the Image code is not working from my side.
    It's not spam.. I am just sharing my experience with the community so that if anyone needs it they can hire labor from them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Renovation of my room
    By hazele in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: Yesterday, 10:02 PM
  2. Renovation
    By piroska in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 07-10-2019, 07:15 AM
  3. Are renovation about looks?
    By Nomad in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 41
    Last Post: 26-03-2018, 08:22 AM
  4. Kitchan renovation
    By Nomad in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 28-01-2010, 05:54 PM
  5. Renovation questions
    By beetle in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 17-10-2008, 03:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources