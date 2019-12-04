Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Facebook Ads

  1. Today, 09:04 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,220

    Default Facebook Ads

    Good morning folks.

    Is there a way to block those annoying, disturbing Facebook Ads?
    It's getting from bad to worse.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:55 AM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,387

    Default Re: Facebook Ads

    What browser are you using?
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:14 AM #3
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,220

    Default Re: Facebook Ads

    Firefox.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Facebook
    By Richard in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-12-2019, 08:01 AM
  2. Facebook
    By Marnie in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-12-2011, 08:25 PM
  3. Facebook changes
    By The Error Guy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 29-08-2011, 01:26 AM
  4. Facebook etc
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 26-06-2011, 03:06 PM
  5. I want to get off Facebook
    By Tony in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 28-01-2011, 06:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources